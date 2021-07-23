Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 14,908 Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPWR. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

