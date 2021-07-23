Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFDRU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

