Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XAIR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

XAIR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

