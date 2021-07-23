Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $304,845.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,235,739 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

