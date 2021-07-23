Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up 1.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $410,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $202.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.46 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $204.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,196,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

