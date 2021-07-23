BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

