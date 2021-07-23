Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

BDSX opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

