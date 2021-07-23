Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65-10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.64 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $17.500-$19.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.14. 25,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.36. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.28.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.