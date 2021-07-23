Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.57. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 96,877 shares trading hands.

BDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$447.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.