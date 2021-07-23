Bitcoin 2 Reaches Market Cap of $10.37 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $10.37 million and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

