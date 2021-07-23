BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $3,343.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00296580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00119569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00151337 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars.

