Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.07. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.83 million and a P/E ratio of -339.17.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2475124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

