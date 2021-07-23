Blackstone Loan Financing Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,165.47, a current ratio of 1,165.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million and a P/E ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

