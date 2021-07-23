Blackstone Loan Financing Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,165.47, a current ratio of 1,165.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million and a P/E ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01).
About Blackstone Loan Financing
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.