Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce $235.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the lowest is $216.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $975.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

NYSE BE opened at $21.81 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.