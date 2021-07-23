Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,923 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.81 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

