Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $34.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 343.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 145,825 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 427.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 107,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

