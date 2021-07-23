Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.36. 41,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,642,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.