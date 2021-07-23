Blue Owl Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 138% compared to the average daily volume of 2,325 call options.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

