Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $25,030,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $14,406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $13,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63. Metromile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

