Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,715 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $19,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $12,598,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $10,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

