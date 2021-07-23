Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $172,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $5,405,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $34,565,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $16,270,000.

Shares of HCICU opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

