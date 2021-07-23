Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,062,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,345 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,614,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,136,000 after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 828.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 96,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

