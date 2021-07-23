Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61.
In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
