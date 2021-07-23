Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

