BMO Capital Markets Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%. The company had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

