BMO Capital Markets Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.08.

POU opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.83 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.1412847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

