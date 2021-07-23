BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$18.00 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Raymond James reiterated a “market perfom” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.84. 454,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,258. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.