BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$18.00 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Raymond James reiterated a “market perfom” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.
MTL stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.84. 454,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,258. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
