BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,084. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.