BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.65. 253,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,143. The stock has a market cap of $452.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

