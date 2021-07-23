BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.67.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $726.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,521. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $702.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $554.26 and a one year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

