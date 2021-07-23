BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Trading 0.2% Higher

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.81 and last traded at $64.81. 6,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.7573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.57%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

