BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

