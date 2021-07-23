Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BOLIF stock remained flat at $$38.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40. Boliden AB has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

