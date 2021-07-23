Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Acquires 11,140 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. 27,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,004. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

