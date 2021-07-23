Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,914. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

