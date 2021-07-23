Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $6,314,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Booking by 18.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 81,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,194.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,253.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

