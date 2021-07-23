Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $90.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

