Bottos Market Capitalization Tops $659,167.20 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $659,167.20 and approximately $8,791.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

