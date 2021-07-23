BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 16,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,859,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -116.49 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 51.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

