Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$272.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $187.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.90. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

