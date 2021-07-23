Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$240.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$250.77.

TSE:BYD opened at C$241.76 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 110.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$220.16.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

