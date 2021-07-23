BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BP. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

