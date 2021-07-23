BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

