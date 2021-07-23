Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) PT Raised to GBX 410

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target upped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 387.71 ($5.07).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.87.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

