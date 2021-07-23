Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.