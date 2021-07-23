BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

BRSP stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

