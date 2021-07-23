BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 2,526.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth $7,958,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in BrightView by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightView alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $15.41 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.