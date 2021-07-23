Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,305,602 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

