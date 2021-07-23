British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,760.50 ($36.07). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,742.50 ($35.83), with a volume of 3,703,499 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,786.79. The company has a market cap of £63.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

