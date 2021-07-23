British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

