Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11. Britvic has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

